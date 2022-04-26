Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Position Increased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 70,319 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,092 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 30,055 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 16.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,794 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Halliburton by 35.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 322,998 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 84,954 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 74,841 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 26.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,435 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 118,312 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.90. 147,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,740,942. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,790 shares of company stock worth $11,033,166. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens lowered shares of Halliburton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

