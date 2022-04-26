Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,052 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.06.

Shares of HAL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,319,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,711,150. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 2.42. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 21,841 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $762,250.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,790 shares of company stock valued at $11,033,166 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile (Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.