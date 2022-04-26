Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLMAF. Zacks Investment Research raised Halma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.20 price target on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, January 10th. Peel Hunt raised Halma from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Halma from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

OTCMKTS HLMAF traded down $2.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.15. 3,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.41. Halma has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $43.87.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

