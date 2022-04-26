Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 35,417 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,417 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.0% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.09% of UnitedHealth Group worth $409,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 70 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 86.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $10.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $513.78. 2,869,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,364,129. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.52. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $550.17.

In related news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $8,776,840. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.