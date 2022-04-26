Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 547,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,613 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $184,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.04.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,746 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded down $6.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,546,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,676,328. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.53. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.50 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

