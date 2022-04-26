Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $120.55 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Teradyne comprises about 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.45% of Teradyne worth $120,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,168 shares of company stock worth $2,248,192 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $150.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.69. 2,394,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,689. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.93%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

