Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $128.43 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 681,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,670 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.6% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.06% of PayPal worth $128,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,727,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 19.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in PayPal by 38.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,152,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BTIG Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $263.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.33.

PayPal stock traded down $4.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.70. 17,131,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,157,379. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

