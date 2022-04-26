Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $75.16 Million Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,069 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.51% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $75,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $191,393,000 after acquiring an additional 271,592 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $177,212,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 116.1% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 632,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,678,000 after purchasing an additional 339,650 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,846,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 43,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $8.73 on Tuesday, hitting $244.76. 937,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,338. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.83.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $551.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,214 shares of company stock worth $14,649,566 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.26.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

