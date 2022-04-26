Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $84.69 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,809 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $84,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,371,003,000 after purchasing an additional 415,275 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after buying an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after buying an additional 2,010,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,587,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $720,715,000 after buying an additional 108,808 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.52.

QCOM stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,241,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,211,264. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.66. The company has a market capitalization of $149.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

