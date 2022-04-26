Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,911 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $112,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.17.

Nasdaq stock traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,800. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.99%.

In other news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

