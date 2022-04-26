Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,495 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $186,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after acquiring an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.0% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.18. 6,777,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,921,641. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.52. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $275.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.81.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.73.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

