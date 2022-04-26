Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Position Raised by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,938,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 127,096 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 2.47% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $102,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 14.8% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,181,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,664,000 after purchasing an additional 280,722 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,370,000 after purchasing an additional 148,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 998,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 915,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $39.36. 655,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,506. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 18.82 and a current ratio of 18.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.35.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 101.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.88.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

