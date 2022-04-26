Harvest Finance Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $30.95 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 26th. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $59.84 million and $30.95 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for $88.60 or 0.00232320 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010838 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000569 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 693,179 coins and its circulating supply is 675,364 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Harvest Finance Coin Trading

