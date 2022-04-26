HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 33.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.
Shares of HBT stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $524.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.32.
A number of brokerages have commented on HBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.
About HBT Financial
HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
