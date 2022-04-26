HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 33.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $524.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of brokerages have commented on HBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded HBT Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 871,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,328,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 30,279 shares in the last quarter. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

