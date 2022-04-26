Head-To-Head Comparison: Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA) and IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Pasithea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Rating) and IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pasithea Therapeutics and IDEAYA Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pasithea Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A IDEAYA Biosciences -178.09% -18.22% -13.87%

23.5% of Pasithea Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of IDEAYA Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pasithea Therapeutics and IDEAYA Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pasithea Therapeutics $20,000.00 1,337.19 -$2.17 million N/A N/A IDEAYA Biosciences $27.94 million 15.64 -$49.76 million ($1.39) -8.14

Pasithea Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IDEAYA Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pasithea Therapeutics and IDEAYA Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pasithea Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A IDEAYA Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00

IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 178.51%. Given IDEAYA Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe IDEAYA Biosciences is more favorable than Pasithea Therapeutics.

About Pasithea Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for psychiatric and neurological disorders. It also intends to operate anti-depression clinics and provide business support services using trained pharmacists to administer intravenous infusions of ketamine. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc., a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations. Its preclinical pipeline includes various synthetic lethality programs targeting PARG inhibitor in tumors for patients having tumors with a defined biomarker based on genetic mutations and/or molecular signatures; Pol Theta inhibitors in tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination deficiency mutations; and WRN inhibitors in tumors with high microsatellite instability. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Cancer Research UK and the University of Manchester to develop small molecule inhibitors of Poly (ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Pfizer Inc. for Phase I/II study in metastatic uveal melanoma, skin melanoma, and other solid tumors, as well as a strategic partnership with GlaxoSmithKline plc. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

