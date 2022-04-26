Head to Head Review: ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) & WEX (NYSE:WEX)

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) and ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.4% of WEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of ALJ Regional shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of WEX shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.1% of ALJ Regional shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for WEX and ALJ Regional, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WEX 0 5 6 0 2.55 ALJ Regional 0 0 0 0 N/A

WEX presently has a consensus price target of $202.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.53%. Given WEX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WEX is more favorable than ALJ Regional.

Profitability

This table compares WEX and ALJ Regional’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WEX 0.01% 19.11% 3.77% ALJ Regional -2.76% -105.38% -5.34%

Volatility and Risk

WEX has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALJ Regional has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WEX and ALJ Regional’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WEX $1.85 billion 4.07 $140,000.00 ($0.01) -16,760.00 ALJ Regional $440.85 million 0.24 -$4.64 million ($0.28) -8.75

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than ALJ Regional. WEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ALJ Regional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WEX beats ALJ Regional on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

WEX Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEX Inc. provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment solutions, including embedded payments; and accounts payable automation and spend management solutions. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented. This segment markets its products directly and indirectly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. This segment markets its products through health plans, third-party administrators, financial institutions, payroll companies benefits consultants, software providers, and individuals. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Portland, Maine.

ALJ Regional Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, toll, transportation, and toll revenue collection industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Faneuil and Phoenix. The Faneuil segment offers customer contact centers, fulfillment operations, and information technology services, as well as manual and electronic toll collection, violation processing, and medical device tracking services. This segment also provides customer relationship management; billing, payment, and claims processing; data entry; document management; operational expertise; workforce and support analytics; quality assurance; staffing; and system support and maintenance services. The Phoenix segment manufactures book components; educational materials and related products; heavily illustrated books; and specialty commercial products. This segment also provides label, printing, and packaging solutions. The company was formerly known as YouthStream Media Networks, Inc. and changed its name to ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. in October 2006. ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

