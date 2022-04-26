Helium Trading 17.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last seven days, Helium has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for $15.98 or 0.00042007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helium has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and $19.30 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.89 or 0.00178447 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001001 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00034149 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.23 or 0.00381734 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00012841 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000540 BTC.

About Helium

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 116,370,836 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a Helium Hotspot, anyone can earn cryptocurrency by building a wireless network in their city and creating a more connected future. It provides wireless coverage for low power Internet of Things (IoT) devices and earns a new cryptocurrency, Helium, from the users' living room. HNT is mined and distributed to Hotspot Owners, Helium Inc., and Investors. Helium uses algorithm called “Proof-of-Coverage” (PoC) to verify that Hotspots are located where they claim (as established in the assert_location transaction when they are first deployed). There is no pre-mine of HNT, and a max supply of 223M HNT. HNT supply comes from mining with a compatible Hotspot that both mines HNT and creates network coverage for IoT devices. All HNT was mined from genesis, starting at a rate of 5M HNT/month and then halving every 2 years. On August 1st, 2021 the net HNT issuance will be reduced to 2.5M HNT per month. The distribution of HNT changes over time to align incentives with the needs of the network. In the early days, a higher proportion of HNT is allocated to Hotspot owners for building and securing coverage. As the network grows, Hotspots earn more for transferring device data on the network while Helium Inc. and investors earn less. After 20 years, distributions no longer adjust and remain fixed. “

Buying and Selling Helium

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

