Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $29.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Heritage Financial Corporation, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HFWA stock traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $25.25. 311,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $884.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.65. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $29.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.07.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 210,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 29,636 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,555,000 after acquiring an additional 158,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

