Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $55.23, but opened at $57.05. Hexcel shares last traded at $57.11, with a volume of 858 shares changing hands.

The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 210.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Hexcel by 128.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Hexcel during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Hexcel by 128.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 290.70 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.30.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

