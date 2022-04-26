Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50-1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.Hexcel also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.240 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an underperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.30.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.30. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 303.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 167.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,622,000 after purchasing an additional 197,018 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth about $9,616,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 60,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2,888.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 40,610 shares in the last quarter.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

