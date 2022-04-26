Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 125 ($1.59) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.42) to GBX 200 ($2.55) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 200 ($2.55) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($4.98) to GBX 376 ($4.79) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.56. 50,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,758. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.95.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru.

