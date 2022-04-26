HoDooi (HOD) Market Capitalization Tops $8.83 Million

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. During the last week, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. HoDooi has a market cap of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HoDooi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002629 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00043942 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,804.97 or 0.07372766 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00047507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

