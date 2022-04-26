Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

HMCBF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:HMCBF remained flat at $$27.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.21. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $36.17.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.