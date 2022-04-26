HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

NASDAQ HMST opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $36.20 and a 52 week high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.48. The firm has a market cap of $829.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 11.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after buying an additional 46,650 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,287,000 after buying an additional 204,160 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 851,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,264,000 after buying an additional 132,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

HMST has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

