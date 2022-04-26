HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Shares Gap Down to $44.33

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $44.33, but opened at $43.02. HomeStreet shares last traded at $42.15, with a volume of 507 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.98.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is a boost from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In related news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 86.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in HomeStreet by 164.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.