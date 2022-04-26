Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.89

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96.

About Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in multimedia production, content distribution, and other multimedia-related activities; and the operation of an e-shopping mall that offers online shopping and delivery services.

