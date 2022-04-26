Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Hope Bancorp reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 35.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HOPE shares. StockNews.com cut Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

HOPE opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 424.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,570,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,777,000 after buying an additional 7,745,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,107,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after buying an additional 596,795 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,168,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after buying an additional 505,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $7,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

