Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives $133.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.67.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $3.23 on Tuesday, reaching $103.47. 1,913,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.71 and its 200-day moving average is $103.89. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $83.42 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $72,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,624 shares of company stock worth $69,265,270. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,215,000 after buying an additional 135,736 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,123,000 after buying an additional 229,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,911,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,006,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,327,000 after purchasing an additional 70,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90,703 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

