HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $97.55

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $97.55 and last traded at $97.55, with a volume of 62587 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.59 and a 200-day moving average of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.89.

HOYA ( OTCMKTS:HOCPY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. HOYA had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HOYA Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

HOYA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Corporation operates as a med-tech company, and a supplier of high-tech and medical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Care, Information Technology, and Other. The Life Care segment offers healthcare products, including eyeglass and contact lenses; and medical products, such as medical endoscopes, laparoscopic surgical instruments, intraocular lenses, and prosthetic ceramic fillers and orthopedic implants.

