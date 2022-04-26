HSBC (LON:HSBA) Downgraded by Shore Capital

Shore Capital cut shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 510 ($6.50) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 574 ($7.32) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 610 ($7.77) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.12) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 563.91 ($7.19).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 501.60 ($6.39) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 514.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 480.13. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.23).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 0.46%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 42,720 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 512 ($6.53), for a total value of £218,726.40 ($278,774.41).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

