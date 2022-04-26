HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Gap Down to $32.38

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.38, but opened at $30.93. HSBC shares last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 66,045 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.33) to GBX 565 ($7.20) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.26) to GBX 510 ($6.50) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 470 ($5.99) to GBX 560 ($7.14) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.33.

Get HSBC alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $123.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.45). HSBC had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 482.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in HSBC by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.