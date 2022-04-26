Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Trading Up 4.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) shares were up 4.6% during trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $199.23 and last traded at $198.11. Approximately 771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 347,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.34.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.66 and its 200 day moving average is $193.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hubbell by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,029,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Hubbell by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 9.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 27.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,937,000 after acquiring an additional 19,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

