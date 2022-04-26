HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price Down 4.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) was down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $690.00 to $535.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. HubSpot traded as low as $381.07 and last traded at $381.95. Approximately 1,137 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 789,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $401.30.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $862.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $710.24.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $598.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile (NYSE:HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.