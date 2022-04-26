Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Price Target Lowered to GBX 14 at Berenberg Bank

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 15 ($0.19) to GBX 14 ($0.18) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 15 ($0.19) target price on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of HUM stock opened at GBX 14.20 ($0.18) on Monday. Hummingbird Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 10.55 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 24 ($0.31). The stock has a market cap of £55.89 million and a PE ratio of -17.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Betts bought 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £24,050 ($30,652.56). Also, insider Thomas Hill bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £5,500 ($7,009.94).

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in southern Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

