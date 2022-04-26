Hush (HUSH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $5,315.00

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 26th. During the last week, Hush has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. One Hush coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $5,315.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.40 or 0.00396765 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00081853 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00087176 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006150 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

