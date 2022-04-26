Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.15

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $31.15 and last traded at $31.20, with a volume of 2201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $525.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $40.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $829.70 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s payout ratio is -12.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,176.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 216,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,500,000 after buying an additional 146,869 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 26.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 689,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,662,000 after acquiring an additional 143,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 166.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 102,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.