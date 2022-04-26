ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 3,200 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,376 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 54.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $5.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,467,598. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $258.40. The firm has a market cap of $100.34 billion, a PE ratio of -23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($15.25) earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.14.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

