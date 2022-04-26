ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 350,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,556,460 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 10.0% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $80,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

VZ stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 597,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,835,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.58. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

