ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Invests $430,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,658 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Socorro Asset Management LP now owns 59,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 10,833 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $4.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.52. 148,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,155,139. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $161.04 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.91 and its 200-day moving average is $182.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.90.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

