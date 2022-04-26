ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Invests $5.64 Million in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,691 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,641,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd owned 0.06% of Guidewire Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,070,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,710,000 after acquiring an additional 308,579 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 934,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,049,000 after acquiring an additional 251,265 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,928,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,279,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,088,000 after acquiring an additional 98,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,458,000 after acquiring an additional 90,914 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

GWRE stock traded down $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,882. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.24 and a beta of 1.34. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $81.38 and a one year high of $130.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.92.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $108,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

