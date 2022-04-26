ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Invests $619,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,090 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.43.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,576.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,051,086 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $4.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $563.64. 27,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,562,976. The firm has a market cap of $249.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $365.29 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $553.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.06.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.