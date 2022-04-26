ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Invests $8.30 Million in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,485 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,299,000. Veeva Systems comprises about 1.0% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,376,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,490,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $4.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,707. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.76. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.48 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

