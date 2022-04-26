ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Makes New $358,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,083 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 703.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $2,827,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

TMUS stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.99. The company had a trading volume of 58,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,552,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.77. The company has a market capitalization of $159.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.24.

About T-Mobile US (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.