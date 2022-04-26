ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 101,254 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 228.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,652 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,254 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 0.9% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Comcast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998,777 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 27,615 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 47.2% during the third quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.6% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,223 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.36. 699,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,266,119. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $49.53. The company has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.64%.

In other news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

