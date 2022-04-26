ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 68,255 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,255 shares during the period. Altria Group makes up approximately 1.2% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Altria Group by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.49. The stock had a trading volume of 98,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,586. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Altria Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.