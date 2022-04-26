ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Takes $288,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 35.7% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $12.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $494.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $496.76 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $619.41.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. BNP Paribas lowered Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $745.72.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

