ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICL Group Ltd is engaged in the fertilizer and specialty chemical sectors. The company’s operating segment includes Fertilizers, Industrial Products and Performance Products. Fertilizers segment is engaged in the production of standard, granular, fine red and white potash. Industrial Products segment produces flame retardants. Performance Products segment produces specialty phosphates, such as technical, food grade and electronic grade phosphoric acid, phosphate salts, food additives and wildfire safety products, as well as alumina and other chemicals. ICL Group Ltd, formerly known as Israel Chemicals Ltd, is based in Israel. “

ICL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of ICL Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.33.

ICL opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.08. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $6.16 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.11.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. ICL Group had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ICL Group will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.1318 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

