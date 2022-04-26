IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$1.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.880. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.500-$7.630 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on IDEX from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.15.

Get IDEX alerts:

NYSE IEX traded down $4.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,689. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $181.66 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.77.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in IDEX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,736,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in IDEX by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,509,000 after buying an additional 26,981 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX (Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.