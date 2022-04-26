Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,982 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,788 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $13,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 315,480 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $120,020,000 after purchasing an additional 92,191 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,686,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $641,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America raised Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.91.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.51, for a total value of $867,161.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,424.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $1,709,023. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock traded down $8.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.91. 3,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,492. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.79 and a twelve month high of $526.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $364.73.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

