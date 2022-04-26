iMe Lab Trading 8% Higher This Week (LIME)

iMe Lab (LIME) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. iMe Lab has a total market cap of $5.26 million and $1.10 million worth of iMe Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iMe Lab coin can now be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, iMe Lab has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About iMe Lab

iMe Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,372,549 coins. The Reddit community for iMe Lab is https://reddit.com/r/iMeSmartPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iMe Lab’s official Twitter account is @ImePlatform

iMe Lab Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iMe Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iMe Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iMe Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

